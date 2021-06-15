B.C. SPCA seeking financial help for seven-week-old kitten thrown from vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A kitten is on the mend after being thrown from a moving vehicle and the B.C. SPCA is seeking help to cover its medical costs.

The SPCA says the seven-week-old kitten, named Ivy, was brought to Kelowna after her harrowing ordeal.

“The impact was so severe that her tail skin was almost completely removed and one of her femurs were fractured,” said the B.C. SPCA.

The SPCA says money raised will cover Ivy's medical costs and treatment until she's ready for adoption.

“Upon arrival, Ivy was immediately administered medication to relieve her considerable pain. After her examination, it was determined that her tail was beyond repair and will need amputation. She will also require surgery to repair her femur.”

The SPCA said the kitten was recovered between Lake Country and Vernon, and was quickly taken to a local veterinary hospital.

Money raised will cover Ivy’s medical costs and treatment until she’s ready for adoption. Donations can be made on their website.

Although injured, the SPCA said Ivy is a healthy, happy kitten, and is expected to have a normal life once she’s fully recovered.

“Ivy is a fighter and survivor,” says Sean Hogan, manager of the SPCA branch in Kelowna.

“She has made great progress in a few days and though she’s a bit wobbly, she’s started to move around a bit more now that she’s no longer in pain. She loves to play with string toys and is eager for the attention from staff.”

The SPCA said Ivy is expected to be available for adoption in about six to eight weeks’ time.