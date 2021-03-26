Menu

Crime

55-year-old man arrested after shot fired at SPCA officer in Courtenay: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
RCMP respond after Courtenay man allegedly shoots at SPCA officer
Police descended on a rural Courtenay, B.C., area Thursday afternoon, after a man allegedly fired a rifle at a BC SPCA officer. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

A rural area north of Courtenay, B.C., was locked down for several hours on Thursday afternoon after a man allegedly fired a rifle at an SPCA officer.

Comox Valley RCMP was called to the area of Pickering Road, just off the North Island Highway at Graham Road, around 1 p.m.

Police say a B.C. SPCA officer had attended a home when she was fired at. Fortunately, she was unhurt according to police.

The incident prompted a massive police response, including an RCMP helicopter and heavily armed tactical officers, and led to a several-hour standoff.

“The RCMP Emergency Response Team, including crisis negotiators, worked with the occupants for several hours to come outside before making entry into the residence,” Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni said in a media release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We had officers in the area attending nearby residences to advise them of the situation and ensure their ongoing safety, while at the same time, advising members of the public to avoid the area.”

B.C. SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said the officer had attended the property on a “scheduled visit to check on the welfare of some animals” the organization had received a complaint about.

“The officer is not physically harmed but obviously is shaken and is receiving follow-up support through our human resources department,” she added.

Police arrested a 55-year-old man and will be recommending several charges.



