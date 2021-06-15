Woman dead after being swept into Oldman River

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge fire and emergency services and Lethbridge Police Service responded to a 911 call involving a 42-year-old woman on the Oldman River on Monday.

It was reported a person had entered the water and went under near Popson Park early in the evening.

The woman had been swimming with friends but had become separated from the group, the City of Lethbridge said.

Witnesses say the Lethbridge woman, whose identity is not being released, floated away from the group and appeared to have difficulty with the current. Her friends tried to reach her but lost sight of the woman, the city said Tuesday.

A member of the group climbed the bank of a nearby coulee to get cell reception and phoned for help.

Crews from two stations and a Zodiac rescue boat were dispatched.

Fire paramedics entered the river near Paradise Canyon golf course and brought the victim to shore. They were unable to resuscitate the woman, the city said.

An autopsy has been ordered by the medical examiner’s office.