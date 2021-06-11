5 Lethbridge police officers plead not guilty to counts of misconduct

The five Lethbridge Police Service officers facing multiple counts of misconduct over memes depicting LPS brass, including then-chief Rob Davis and deputy chief Scott Woods, pleaded not guilty Friday.
Sgt. Jason Moulton pleaded not guilty to eight counts of professional misconduct, while Const. Keon Woronuk, Const. Matthew Rilkoff, Const. Derek Riddel and Const. David Easter pleaded not guilty to six counts.
Lethbridge Police Service misconduct hearing into 5 officers involves memes
An eight-day hearing is scheduled to begin Oct. 27.
The officers are currently suspended with pay after memes created in 2018 were discovered.
The case was investigated by the Edmonton Police Service which submitted its findings to LPS this past December.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments