News

5 Lethbridge police officers plead not guilty to counts of misconduct

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 7:10 pm
Lethbridge Police Commission . View image in full screen
Lethbridge Police Commission . Global News

The five Lethbridge Police Service officers facing multiple counts of misconduct over memes depicting LPS brass, including then-chief Rob Davis and deputy chief Scott Woods, pleaded not guilty Friday.

Sgt. Jason Moulton pleaded not guilty to eight counts of professional misconduct, while Const. Keon Woronuk, Const. Matthew Rilkoff, Const. Derek Riddel and Const. David Easter pleaded not guilty to six counts.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Police Service misconduct hearing into 5 officers involves memes' Lethbridge Police Service misconduct hearing into 5 officers involves memes
Lethbridge Police Service misconduct hearing into 5 officers involves memes – Mar 16, 2021

An eight-day hearing is scheduled to begin Oct. 27.

Read more: Lethbridge police action plan deemed insufficient by Alberta’s justice minister

The officers are currently suspended with pay after memes created in 2018 were discovered.

The case was investigated by the Edmonton Police Service which submitted its findings to LPS this past December.

