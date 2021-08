Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon is located in B.C’s Fraser Valley and is made up of Mission, Kent, Harrison Hot Springs, as well as parts of Abbotsford.

Conservative Brad Vis first ran for the seat in 2015. He lost to Liberal Jati Sidhu, but beat him in 2019 with 42.1 per cent of the vote. Sidhu finished with 26.3 per cent.

As of 2016, the riding’s population is 94,825.

