Politics

Canada election: Cloverdale–Langley City

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:23 pm
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Cloverdale-Langley City. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Cloverdale-Langley City. Elections Canada

The Cloverdale–Langley City riding is located in the greater Vancouver area.

It includes the City of Langley, part of the Township of Langley and the Cloverdale neighbourhood of the City of Surrey.

Liberal John Aldag was first elected to represent this riding in 2015, securing the seat with 45.5 per cent of the vote.

He sought reelection in 2019, but was edged out by Conservative Tamara Jansen, who won with 1,394 more ballots.

After English, the most popular mother tongue in this riding is Punjabi.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

