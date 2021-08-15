Canada election: Cloverdale–Langley City

Send this page to someone via email

The Cloverdale–Langley City riding is located in the greater Vancouver area.

It includes the City of Langley, part of the Township of Langley and the Cloverdale neighbourhood of the City of Surrey.

Liberal John Aldag was first elected to represent this riding in 2015, securing the seat with 45.5 per cent of the vote.

He sought reelection in 2019, but was edged out by Conservative Tamara Jansen, who won with 1,394 more ballots.

After English, the most popular mother tongue in this riding is Punjabi.

