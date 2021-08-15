Canada election: Nunavut

Send this page to someone via email

Nunavut is one of three ridings in Canada’s territories. It encompasses the entire territory of the same name.

The district was created in 1976 as Nunatsiaq from parts of the Northwest Territories, and was renamed Nunavut in 1996. The boundaries were redistributed in 1999 as part of the Nunavut Act when Nunavut became its own territory.

Liberal MP Nancy Karetak-Lindell was elected in 1997 and held the seat until she stepped down ahead of the 2008 election.

Conservative Leona Aglukkaq won the seat in 2008 with 34.92 per cent of the vote. Aglukkaq won the seat again in 2011, but lost in 2015 to Liberal Hunter Tootoo. Tootoo was also the minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard for a short time until in 2016 it was announced that he would resign as minister and leave the Liberal caucus to seek treatment for addiction issues. He did not seek re-election in 2019.

In the last federal election, NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq won with 40.8 per cent of the vote.

In June 2021, Qaqqaq announced she would not seek re-election, alleging that she was not supported in the House and that she experienced racial profiling.

Nunavut has a large Aboriginal population, making up nearly 86 per cent of the riding. Specifically, almost 85 per cent are Inuit.