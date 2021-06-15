Ottawa’s daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations reach 2021 lows

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases in the city on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase locally since August 2020.

The latest report undercuts the increase of 13 new cases on Saturday and brings the total number of novel coronavirus infections in the city to 27,459 since the start of the pandemic.

Ontario also reported a nine-month low in new cases provincewide on Tuesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, meanwhile, dropped to 308.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported on Tuesday.

There are currently 13 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the city, one fewer than the day before, with five of those patients now in the intensive care unit. The last time COVID-19 hospitalizations were this low in Ottawa was the first day of 2021, according to OPH statistics.

There are currently nine ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa as a new outbreak was declared at a local child-care facility.

