Health

Ottawa’s daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations reach 2021 lows

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 1:29 pm
Ontario's top doctor comments on return of professional sports, entertainment venues amid COVID-19
Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams commented Monday on the potential return of professional sports and entertainment venues, stating that the province’s reopening framework and COVID-19 vaccination rates will play a part, and that they are in 'constant consultation' with Ontario’s minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases in the city on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase locally since August 2020.

The latest report undercuts the increase of 13 new cases on Saturday and brings the total number of novel coronavirus infections in the city to 27,459 since the start of the pandemic.

Ontario also reported a nine-month low in new cases provincewide on Tuesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, meanwhile, dropped to 308.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported on Tuesday.

There are currently 13 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the city, one fewer than the day before, with five of those patients now in the intensive care unit. The last time COVID-19 hospitalizations were this low in Ottawa was the first day of 2021, according to OPH statistics.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently nine ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa as a new outbreak was declared at a local child-care facility.

