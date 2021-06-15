COVID-19: 1 new case in Northumberland; Central East Correctional Centre outbreak at 1 inmate case

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday as active cases continue to decline.

The new case was reported in Northumberland County. The health unit’s active cases now number 17 as of Tuesday afternoon, down from 20 reported 24 hours earlier. The active cases include 13 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (three fewer), four in Northumberland County (unchanged) and none in Haliburton County.

There were an additional four resolved cases reported. The 2,047 cumulative resolved cases make up 96.2 per cent of the health unit’s 2,126 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The health unit also reported 769 variant cases on Tuesday, an additional three since Monday. Total variant cases include 396 in the Kawarthas (two more), 337 in Northumberland County (one more) and 36 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Tuesday, leaving two active:

LCBO in Port Hope. Declared June 7. Case details were not made available.

Central East Correctional Centre: Initially declared May 17 with six inmate cases. There were up to 146 cases as of May 27. However, according to the province, as of Sunday, June 13, there was one active case among inmates — the most recent available data. At least 10 staff members have also tested positive during the outbreak, the health unit reported last week.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities and 11 at workplace settings.

Other data for Tuesday:

Deaths: 75 since the pandemic was declared. The latest death was reported June 5 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 57 deaths in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases to date: 78 — unchanged since Friday, June 11. Three people are currently in an area hospital (down two since Friday), with three in an intensive care unit (one less since Friday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday (unchanged since Friday’s update).

Vaccination

On Monday, the health unit reported 121,575 residents have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. As well, 21,441 residents have received their first and second doses.

For residents age 18 and over, approximately 73 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose; 13 per cent have received both.

For those age 12 and over, approximately 71 per cent have received one dose; 12.2 per cent have received two doses.