Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Liberals table bill to safeguard French in sweeping update to Official Languages Act

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2021 12:45 pm
Minister of Economic Development Melanie Joly rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. View image in full screen
Minister of Economic Development Melanie Joly rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Liberals are tabling legislation to beef up protection of French in Canada as part of the biggest overhaul to the Official Languages Act in more than three decades.

Official Languages Minister Mélanie Joly introduced the bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday, proposing reforms in areas that range from federal workplaces to immigration to the selection of Supreme Court judges.

The legislation, known as Bill C-32, would also grant the official languages commissioner more teeth, with the power to compel companies to abide by tighter French-speaking requirements in most large, federally regulated workplaces.

READ MORE: Bloc Québécois tables motion on Quebec nationhood, constitutional change again

Joly says the bill comes as a response to developments that had yet to unfold when it first passed under then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau in 1969.

Story continues below advertisement

She cites globalization and the internet, where a “hegemony of English” prevails in North America, but also says the government stands by its obligations to protect English-speaking minorities within Quebec.

Marlene Jennings, a former Liberal MP and head of the Quebec Community Groups Network, which serves as an umbrella organization for English-language groups across the province, said in February she was cautiously optimistic about the upcoming bill.

Click to play video: 'Quebec can unilaterally modify part of the Canadian Constitution, Trudeau says' Quebec can unilaterally modify part of the Canadian Constitution, Trudeau says
Quebec can unilaterally modify part of the Canadian Constitution, Trudeau says – May 18, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagCanadian Politics tagLiberals tagMelanie Joly tagfrench language tagFederal Liberals tagMarlene Jennings tagOfficial Languages Act tagQuebec French language tagProtecting French tagBill C-32 tagCanada officials languages tagFrench-speaking requirements tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers