Bloc Québécois tables motion on Quebec nationhood, constitutional change again

The Bloc Québécois is taking a second stab at getting MPs to recognize Quebec’s right to unilaterally change the Constitution in line with proposed reforms to the province’s language law.

Leader Yves-François Blanchet tabled a motion Tuesday in the House of Commons asking lawmakers to recognize that right, after confronting a single “nay” from a lone member of Parliament last month that stonewalled the Bloc’s initial move.

Blanchet’s motion seeks to clear a path for House recognition of Premier François Legault’s attempt to amend the country’s supreme law by affirming Quebec as a nation with French as its official language.

The legislation, known as Bill 96, has stirred up debate as experts fret that constitutional acknowledgment of a distinct society would push courts to interpret laws differently in Quebec or hand it greater provincial power.

Blanchet says Quebecers need to know where the parties stand ahead of a likely election this year, despite the fact that all parties voted in favour of a nearly identical motion less than three weeks ago.

