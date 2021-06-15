Menu

Canada

Bloc Québécois tables motion on Quebec nationhood, constitutional change again

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2021 11:20 am
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet holds a press conference on Parliament Hill amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. View image in full screen
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet holds a press conference on Parliament Hill amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Bloc Québécois is taking a second stab at getting MPs to recognize Quebec’s right to unilaterally change the Constitution in line with proposed reforms to the province’s language law.

Leader Yves-François Blanchet tabled a motion Tuesday in the House of Commons asking lawmakers to recognize that right, after confronting a single “nay” from a lone member of Parliament last month that stonewalled the Bloc’s initial move.

Blanchet’s motion seeks to clear a path for House recognition of Premier François Legault’s attempt to amend the country’s supreme law by affirming Quebec as a nation with French as its official language.

READ MORE: Bloc Québécois fails to pass motion on Quebec nationhood, constitutional change

The legislation, known as Bill 96, has stirred up debate as experts fret that constitutional acknowledgment of a distinct society would push courts to interpret laws differently in Quebec or hand it greater provincial power.

Blanchet says Quebecers need to know where the parties stand ahead of a likely election this year, despite the fact that all parties voted in favour of a nearly identical motion less than three weeks ago.

Click to play video: 'Quebec tables bill to reinforce and protect French language' Quebec tables bill to reinforce and protect French language
Quebec tables bill to reinforce and protect French language – May 13, 2021
