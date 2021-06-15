Saskatoon Transit launches new mobile fare payment system

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Transit says it is making it easier for riders to purchase fares.

A new fare payment system was launched Tuesday, allowing riders to purchase mobile fares using one of two apps.

Jim McDonald says Saskatoon Transit has been working on the mobile ticketing system for over two years.

“It allows people that have cell phones to actually purchase their ticket or their fare product on their phone without having to leave the comfort of their home,” said McDonald, the director of Saskatoon Transit.

“This launch means our fare collection system is now at the very cutting edge of what’s available globally and will continue to evolve adding new features as they are added to the platform.”

The fare payment app is available on the current Transit app and the new TGo app.

Saskatoon Transit partnered with Masabi on bringing mobile fare payment to its service.

Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi said more cities are turning to mobile fare payments.

“With this launch, Saskatoon Transit is leading the way for innovation while providing their riders with a contactless and safe way to pay,” Zanghi said.

“It delivers the best features, greatest passenger experience and increased efficiency for agencies and their staff.”

David Block-Schachter said that along with mobile fare payment, the Transit app now gives rides trip planning, real-time tracking, service alerts and connections to first mile/last-mile services.

“We make riding public transit as simple and stress-free as possible,” said Block-Schachter, the chief business officer at Montreal-based Transit.

“Saskatoon passengers already rely on Transit to plan their next trip and track their ride in real time. By integrating TGo mobile ticketing into Transit, Saskatoon Transit is giving riders everything they need in one place.”

McDonald said it is also another step forward as the city moves toward bus-rapid-transit (BRT).

“As we work towards BRT, people want to use an app to find out where their bus is. The transit app also shows you where your buses are,” he said.

“So, it’s one of those things that actually help move people forward.”

The TGo and Transit apps are both available from Google Play and the App Store.

