Queen’s University looks to purchase KCVI building

The Limestone District School Board has announced that the Kingston Collegiate & Vocational Institute (KCVI) building will be bought by Queen’s University.

Founded in 1792, the school was located at 235 Frontenac St. since 1892, but closed in December 2020, with its students moving to the new Kingston Secondary School building.

Now, Queen’s will take over the historic property.

Queen’s says it does not have a dollar amount or an intended use to report as of yet, but it’s expected the property will need to be redesignated and rezoned for the university to use.

“Any future renovations will preserve the existing façades that have heritage designations. The University has significant experience with Heritage Designations of institutional buildings and maintaining facilities of a similar age, including having successfully repurposed Victoria School, a former primary school, into Goodes Hall,” the school board said in a news release Monday.

The board said it hopes to use some proceeds from the sale to support the construction and transition of Kingston Secondary School.

The sale is expected to be completed by this fall.

