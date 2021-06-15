Menu

Comments

Crime

Man arrested after flare gun pointed in Belleville’s Zwick’s Park: police

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 12:00 pm
Police are looking to speak to a man they say had a flare gun pointed at him in Zwick's Park in Belleville on Monday. View image in full screen
Police are looking to speak to a man they say had a flare gun pointed at him in Zwick's Park in Belleville on Monday. Belleville police / Twitter

A 48-year-old Belleville man was arrested on Monday after a man was threatened with a flare gun at Zwick’s Park, local police say.

Officers were called to the west end of the park near the bandshell shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Belleville man victim of reportedly random assault, threats, police say

Witnesses at the park said they saw a man pull out the flare gun and threaten an unknown man with it.

When the police arrived, the victim had already left the area.

David Robertson was arrested and faces charges including pointing a firearm and possessing a prohibited device.

He will appear in court July 22.

Belleville police are looking to speak with the victim.

