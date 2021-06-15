Man arrested after flare gun pointed in Belleville’s Zwick’s Park: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 48-year-old Belleville man was arrested on Monday after a man was threatened with a flare gun at Zwick’s Park, local police say.

Officers were called to the west end of the park near the bandshell shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses at the park said they saw a man pull out the flare gun and threaten an unknown man with it.

When the police arrived, the victim had already left the area.

David Robertson was arrested and faces charges including pointing a firearm and possessing a prohibited device.

He will appear in court July 22.

Story continues below advertisement

Belleville police are looking to speak with the victim.

1:07 Belleville Police end standoff after man barricades himself inside a house Belleville Police end standoff after man barricades himself inside a house – Dec 7, 2018