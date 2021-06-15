Rural Ottawa residents to get 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses at pop-up clinics June 20-25

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa health workers will be calling rural residents who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at a pop-up clinic this week to schedule a followup shot in the days to come.

The City of Ottawa said Tuesday that residents matching this profile who haven’t yet booked a second-dose appointment should expect a phone call this week. Those who already have a followup appointment won’t be contacted.

Those contacted can arrange a second shot at a series of pop-up rural clinics set to be held between June 20 and 25.

The clinics will be held at the R.J. Kennedy Memorial and Metcalfe arenas and the West Carleton and South Carleton high schools.

Ottawa started taking appointments in late March for those aged 70 and older in rural communities to get vaccinated at a series of pop-up clinics. Eligible at that time were residents from West Carleton-March, Cumberland, Osgoode and Rideau-Goulbourn wards.

Even eligible residents will require an appointment before showing up for a second shot; walk-ups will not be accepted.

Appointments at these clinics are only available to those being contacted directly at this time, with bookings unavailable via the provincial system.

