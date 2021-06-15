Nova Scotians with significant health challenges can receive 1st vaccination at home

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians with significant health and mobility challenges can now receive their first vaccination at home.

The province said in a release that beginning Tuesday, people who cannot leave their homes to get vaccinated can request an in-home appointment by calling 211.

Vaccines will be given by Nova Scotia Health following a screening process to confirm eligibility. In-home vaccinations will be administered in July and August.

The province said that going to a community clinic, pharmacy or primary care COVID-19 vaccination clinic should be the first option for anyone who is able to leave their home.

Vaccine appointments can also be made at one of three drive-thru clinics across the province in Dartmouth, Truro and Wolfville.

The province said a prototype of the in-home vaccination program was launched on May 27 to see how effective it was.

The prototype included eligible people receiving continuing care services through Nova Scotia Health. More than 300 in-home vaccines have been administered to date.

Nova Scotians who need a first dose and are not able to leave their homes to access COVID-19 community vaccine clinics because of significant health and mobility challenges are asked to call 211 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.