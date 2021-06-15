Menu

Canada

Trudeau to visit Pfizer facility before heading back to Canada for quarantine

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2021 6:35 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau commits to vaccines, more pressure on China as G7 summit concludes' Trudeau commits to vaccines, more pressure on China as G7 summit concludes
WATCH: Trudeau commits to vaccines, more pressure on China as G7 summit concludes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending the last day of his first international trip in more than a year visiting a plant that played a pivotal role in Canada’s early rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He will visit the manufacturing facility in Puurs, Belgium, which produced Canada’s supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine until the United States started shipping doses early last month.

Canada faced some bumps in its vaccination campaign earlier this year when a slowdown at the production plant in Belgium disrupted delivery plans.

Read more: Canada tops world in vaccinated population as new COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000

This week alone, Canada is set to receive 2.4 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, which has been consistently delivering large weekly shipments since mid-March.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau is also set to hold a press conference with European leaders following a Canada-EU summit the previous day, where they were set to talk about trade, climate change and critical minerals.

Later Tuesday, Trudeau will fly back to Canada, where his office says he will begin a 14-day quarantine, first in an Ottawa hotel until he receives a negative COVID-19 test result.

Trudeau spent the past few days also attending summits for NATO allies and G7 leaders.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
