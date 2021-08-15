SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election: Fleetwood–Port Kells

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:23 pm
The federal riding of Fleetwood-Port Kells. View image in full screen
The federal riding of Fleetwood-Port Kells. Elections Canada

The riding of Fleetwood–Port Kells is in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, comprising of an area of Surrey from the Fraser River to the north and the Serpentine River and 68 Avenue in the south, and from 144 Street in the west to the city’s eastern border with Langley.

Liberal Ken Hardie, a former broadcaster and spokesperson for ICBC and TransLink, was reelected to the riding in 2019.

Trending Stories

He defeated the Conservatives’ Shinder Purewal by 1,883 votes – a margin of 3.9 per cent. The NDP’s Annie Ohana finished third.

Immigrants make up almost 50 per cent of this riding’s population, with India, China, and the Philippines being the most popular countries of origin.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

