Canada election: Fleetwood–Port Kells

The riding of Fleetwood–Port Kells is in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, comprising of an area of Surrey from the Fraser River to the north and the Serpentine River and 68 Avenue in the south, and from 144 Street in the west to the city’s eastern border with Langley.

Liberal Ken Hardie, a former broadcaster and spokesperson for ICBC and TransLink, was reelected to the riding in 2019.

He defeated the Conservatives’ Shinder Purewal by 1,883 votes – a margin of 3.9 per cent. The NDP’s Annie Ohana finished third.

Immigrants make up almost 50 per cent of this riding’s population, with India, China, and the Philippines being the most popular countries of origin.

