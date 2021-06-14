COVID-19: Calgarian hopes vaccine passport technology takes off

Send this page to someone via email

As international travel begins to resume around the world, Calgary tech developer Zak Hussein saw an opportunity.

He created an app, Port Pass, that allows users to store vaccination and COVID-19 testing information digitally in one simple place.

Hussein said the digital health passport is ready to launch, with thousands of Canadians already registered in anticipation of being allowed to once again travel from country to country.

“For example, if you end up in Bulgaria, they’re going to ask you, ‘Do you have a negative test? Do you have vaccination?'” explained Hussein.

Hussein partnered with IBM and said that Port Pass is secure with the privacy of Canadians top of mind.

“We work with IBM, and basically, we provide credentials and they’re on the blockchain. No one sees what’s on the app. The user controls what information is on the app,” Hussein said.

As the idea of vaccine passports has been floated around, the concern for those that operate digitally has focused on the security of citizens’ private health information.

University of Calgary associate professor of law Lorian Hardcastle said that it’s one of the legal challenges with vaccine passports.

“The concern that I think that people have is that if they’re linked anywhere to the system where your health records are contained, then there’s always that potential for data breaches,” Hardcastle explained.

Hardcastle said there have been countries that have used a paper system that doesn’t store people’s data but could be susceptible to forgery.

Hussein said that Port Pass was created to match all guidelines and standards in place and its launch is imminent.