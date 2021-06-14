Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating after human remains discovered in Grande Prairie dumpster

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 6:58 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Callum Smith / Global News

The discovery of human remains inside a dumpster in downtown Grande Prairie, Alta., over the weekend has spurred an investigation by the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

At about 6:10 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP officers were called to help the Grande Prairie Fire Department with a dumpster fire in the city’s core.

“Grande Prairie RCMP attended the scene and it was believed there were burned human remains in the dumpster,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

“Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has taken over carriage of this investigation and attended the scene.”

Police said they have determined it was a woman’s remains in the dumpster. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The RCMP called the fatality a “sudden death” but have not said if they were able to determine whether the death involved any criminality.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagGrande Prairie RCMP tagRCMP Major Crimes Unit tagAlberta RCMP Major Crimes tagGrande Prairie Fire Department tagHuman remains found in dumpster in Alberta tagHuman remians found in Grande Prairie dumpster tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers