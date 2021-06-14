RCMP investigating after human remains discovered in Grande Prairie dumpster

The discovery of human remains inside a dumpster in downtown Grande Prairie, Alta., over the weekend has spurred an investigation by the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit.
At about 6:10 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP officers were called to help the Grande Prairie Fire Department with a dumpster fire in the city’s core.
“Grande Prairie RCMP attended the scene and it was believed there were burned human remains in the dumpster,” police said in a news release issued Monday.
“Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has taken over carriage of this investigation and attended the scene.”
Police said they have determined it was a woman’s remains in the dumpster. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
The RCMP called the fatality a “sudden death” but have not said if they were able to determine whether the death involved any criminality.
