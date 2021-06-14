Lethbridge food banks amazed with community support for annual food drive

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Target Hunger campaign in Lethbridge has concluded, and organizers are elated with the results.

For the last 20 years or so, yellow bags with non-perishable food items inside have been delivered to the doorsteps of Lethbridge and area residents by volunteers with the Lethbridge Food Bank and the Interfaith Food Bank.

The bags are then placed outside homes to be picked up on the second Saturday of June.

“For several years, we had a 100,000-pound goal, which would equate to about one can per person in the community,” explained Danielle McIntyre, executive director of the Interfaith Food Bank.

View image in full screen Volunteers collect food donations for the 2021 Target Hunger campaign in Lethbridge. Courtesy: Interfaith Food Bank

This year, it was decided to set a goal of 50,000 pounds of food for Target Hunger — a goal that was exceeded by nearly 25,000 pounds.

“Last year with COVID, we only brought in 17,000 pounds, so this year, we reduced that goal,” McIntyre explained. “Exceeding it and bringing in 73,000 pounds is quite amazing, more than any of our citywide food drives have done in the past.”

With monetary contributions factored in, the total amount raised equates to nearly $200,000, according to officials.