28 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 28 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,159, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 23 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Monday, bringing that total to 4,798, 135 of which are active

Eleven of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in Bradford and five are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in New Tecumseth, Orillia, Ramara and Severn.

Fifteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired, four are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 61.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 10.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,159 COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent — or 11,277 — have recovered, while 23 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 447 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 540,130, including 8,961 deaths.