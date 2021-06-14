SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

28 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 5:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario reports 447 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths' Ontario reports 447 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe reported 447 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 540,130.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 28 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,159, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 23 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Monday, bringing that total to 4,798, 135 of which are active

Read more: Frustration in Ontario over lack of spots for 2nd COVID-19 vaccinations

Eleven of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in Bradford and five are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in New Tecumseth, Orillia, Ramara and Severn.

Fifteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired, four are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 61.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 10.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 447 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Of the region’s total 12,159 COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent — or 11,277 — have recovered, while 23 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 447 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 540,130, including 8,961 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor comments on return of professional sports, entertainment venues amid COVID-19' Ontario’s top doctor comments on return of professional sports, entertainment venues amid COVID-19
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers