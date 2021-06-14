OPP offer $50,000 reward for information on 2020 shooting death of Omemee teen Alexander Tobin

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of an Omemee teenager in 2020.

Around 1 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2020, officers located 18-year-old Alexander William Tobin with a gunshot wound at a residence in the Omemee area. He was transported to hospital by paramedics where he later died of his injuries.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot and leaving in a vehicle on Highway 7. Two individuals were arrested a day later, however, in April their second-degree murder charges were withdrawn. OPP said evidence determined they were not at the scene at the time of the shooting.

In August 2020, Tobin’s mother, Amy-Lynn Rodgers, made a public appeal for information on the case for her son who was raised in nearby Downeyville and attended I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay.

“He didn’t deserve to die that day,” she told Global News Peterborough. “What bugs me is that these people get to hug their mom, their siblings — we never get that, ever again.”

Members of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, continue to actively investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation is asked to immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.kh.crimestoppersweb.com