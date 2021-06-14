Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region residents who got COVID-19 vaccine now eligible for earlier 2nd dose

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario pharmacists gearing up for busy week as dose interval shortened for AstraZeneca' Ontario pharmacists gearing up for busy week as dose interval shortened for AstraZeneca
Ontario pharmacists gearing up for busy week as dose interval shortened for AstraZeneca

Residents of Waterloo Region who have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible to book an earlier appointment for a second dose.

The region says that depending upon supply, residents are now allowed to shorten their second-dose eligibility interval to eight weeks from 12 weeks.

Read more: 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands again in Ontario

It says that those who got their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine now have the option of getting AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) for their second dose.

Those who got their first dose at their family doctor or a pharmacy are able to go back to the same location to get a second.

Click to play video: 'Which vaccine should you get for your second dose if you had AstraZeneca for your first dose?' Which vaccine should you get for your second dose if you had AstraZeneca for your first dose?
Which vaccine should you get for your second dose if you had AstraZeneca for your first dose? – Jun 7, 2021

The family doctors will be contacting patients about second-dose options.

An earlier second dose can also be requested by completing a form on Waterloo Region’s website: regionofwaterloo.ca/seconddose.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario shortens wait time for 2nd shot after AstraZeneca vaccine

The region says it could take up to four weeks for it to respond to earlier appointment requests.

On Saturday, the province announced it was shortening the timetable in which those who received AstraZeneca for a COVID-19 vaccine.

This decision came as the National Advisory Committee on Immunization adjusted its recommendation to shorten the interval.

