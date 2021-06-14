Waterloo Region residents who got COVID-19 vaccine now eligible for earlier 2nd dose

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Waterloo Region who have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible to book an earlier appointment for a second dose.

The region says that depending upon supply, residents are now allowed to shorten their second-dose eligibility interval to eight weeks from 12 weeks.

It says that those who got their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine now have the option of getting AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) for their second dose.

Those who got their first dose at their family doctor or a pharmacy are able to go back to the same location to get a second.

The family doctors will be contacting patients about second-dose options.

An earlier second dose can also be requested by completing a form on Waterloo Region’s website: regionofwaterloo.ca/seconddose.

The region says it could take up to four weeks for it to respond to earlier appointment requests.

On Saturday, the province announced it was shortening the timetable in which those who received AstraZeneca for a COVID-19 vaccine.

This decision came as the National Advisory Committee on Immunization adjusted its recommendation to shorten the interval.