Health

COVID-19: 2nd dose eligibility expands again in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2021 6:11 am
Ontario pharmacists gearing up for busy week as dose interval shortened for AstraZeneca
WATCH ABOVE: Second doses will come sooner for those who received an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Monday, the province will shorten the dose intervals to eight weeks, whereas people previously had to wait 12 before booking. Katherine Ward reports on how pharmacists are preparing for a busy week ahead.

TORONTO — More Ontarians will be able to book an accelerated second dose of COVID-19 vaccine starting today.

Those who received a first jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can now book their second shot after eight weeks.

COVID-19: Ontario shortens wait time for 2nd shot after AstraZeneca vaccine

The Ontario government had previously set a minimum wait time of 12 weeks for people who took a first dose of AstraZeneca.

They can choose whether to get a second dose of AstraZeneca, or switch to an mRNA vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

People who live in regions where the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading and who received their first shot on or before May 9 can also now make an appointment for their second dose.

COVID-19: Ontario residents celebrate reopening with patio visits, shopping trips

The strategy is focused on Toronto, Peel, Halton, Porcupine, Waterloo, York and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

The government is also encouraging unvaccinated residents in those areas to get a shot.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
