Ottawa fire crews rescue man trapped on ledge at Hog’s Back Falls

An Ottawa fire and water rescue team saved a man found clinging to a rocky ledge amid the rapids of Hog’s Back Falls on Sunday night.

Ottawa Fire Services said they received a call at 9:43 p.m. about a person in distress in the Hog’s Back area along the Rideau River.

Firefighters arriving a few minutes later spotted the faint glow of a cellphone on a rock in the centre of the river.

Water rescue teams found the individual clinging to a ledge in the fast-moving water.

Crews brought the man to higher ground before securing him to a safety line and guiding him up the river to an OFS team waiting to raise him up the steep riverbanks.

The man was transferred to the care of paramedics at 10:30 p.m. A spokesperson with the Ottawa paramedics said one male was treated for minor injuries and taken to hospital in stable condition.

OFS is reminding residents to follow signage and avoid the off-limits areas of Hog’s Back Falls as the area contains “steep rocks and powerful currents.”

An Ottawa man was lost in the same rapids in late May. After days of searching, police said they recovered the body of 24-year-old Jesse Tessier from the waters.

