News

Ottawa fire crews rescue man trapped on ledge at Hog’s Back Falls

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 10:48 am
Ottawa fire and water rescue teams pulled a man from the waters at Hog's Back Falls on Sunday night. View image in full screen
Ottawa fire and water rescue teams pulled a man from the waters at Hog's Back Falls on Sunday night. via Ottawa Fire Services

An Ottawa fire and water rescue team saved a man found clinging to a rocky ledge amid the rapids of Hog’s Back Falls on Sunday night.

Ottawa Fire Services said they received a call at 9:43 p.m. about a person in distress in the Hog’s Back area along the Rideau River.

Firefighters arriving a few minutes later spotted the faint glow of a cellphone on a rock in the centre of the river.

Water rescue teams found the individual clinging to a ledge in the fast-moving water.

Read more: Ottawa police, firefighters perform ‘incredible’ water rescue near hydro station

Crews brought the man to higher ground before securing him to a safety line and guiding him up the river to an OFS team waiting to raise him up the steep riverbanks.

The man was transferred to the care of paramedics at 10:30 p.m. A spokesperson with the Ottawa paramedics said one male was treated for minor injuries and taken to hospital in stable condition.

OFS is reminding residents to follow signage and avoid the off-limits areas of Hog’s Back Falls as the area contains “steep rocks and powerful currents.”

An Ottawa man was lost in the same rapids in late May. After days of searching, police said they recovered the body of 24-year-old Jesse Tessier from the waters.

