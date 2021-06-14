Canada’s Wonderland set to reopen in July assuming Ontario moves to Step 2 of reopening plan

Canada’s Wonderland staff have announced the popular Vaughan amusement park will reopen in July, but that can only happen if Ontario moves into Step 2 of the provincial government’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

According to the park reopening plan posted on the company’s website, the attraction is scheduled to open to season passholders on July 5 and it will expand to the general public on July 7. Residents will be able to buy tickets as of June 17 at 9 a.m.

Under its reopening plan, there will be limited capacity and other measures such as a mandatory face covering policy for visitors two years old and higher, health screenings, temperature checks at the gate, entry by booking only, use of a mobile app, hand santizer stations and enabling location services on phones to allow alerts to be sent.

Amusement parks in Ontario have been largely shuttered throughout the pandemic and it was just on Friday when the province entered the reopening plan.

The plan requires 21 days to pass as well as 70 per cent of all eligible Ontario residents will need to have their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 20 per cent of residents will need to have the required two doses before moving into phase two (reopening more indoor settings on a smaller basis and expanding outdoor settings). Under the government’s regulations, the earliest move to Step 2 would be July 2.

Officials have repeatedly said improving health care system indicators will also be factored in the decision to move through the reopening plan.

Under Step 1, outdoor zoos, historic sites, landmarks, botantical gardens and related attractions can open with reduced capacity. But under Step 2, outdoor waterparks and amusement parks will be cleared to operate so long as there is reduced capacity and other restrictions.

A spokesperson for York Region Public Health told Global News the department received the COVID-19 safety plan from Canada’s Wonderland staff for “feedback,” and that officials continue to work on “support(ing) a safe reopening.”