Ontario reports 447 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Ontario is reporting 447 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The provincial total now stands at 540,130.

Monday’s case count is a significant decrease from Sunday’s 574 but saw a higher per cent positivity rate.

According to Monday’s report, 110 cases were recorded in Toronto, 61 in Peel Region, 56 in Waterloo, and 39 in Porcupine Health Unit.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,961 as four more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, 11,344,441 total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked a new daily record of 135,574 vaccines (38,036 for a first shot and 97,538 for a second shot) in the last day. There are more than 1,894,320 million people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Meanwhile, 525,795 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97.3 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 670 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Monday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,374 — down from the previous day when it was at 5,601, and is down from June 7 when it was at 7,937.

The government said 13,588 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 5,317 tests awaiting results. A total of 15,573,680 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Monday was 2.8 per cent. That figure is up from Sunday’s at 2.6 per cent and Saturday’s at 2.1 but is down from last week when it was at 3.6 per cent.

Ontario reported 384 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 11 from the previous day) with 409 patients in intensive care units (down by 17) and 268 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by five). Overall, hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), and P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 139,940 variant cases, which is up by 458 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,137 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 4,135 variant cases which is up by two since the previous day.

