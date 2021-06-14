3 dead after 2 separate shootings in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have died after two separate shootings in opposite ends of Toronto Sunday night, police say.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were first called to a plaza on Danforth Road near Saverin Street, north of Eglinton Avenue East, just after 10:35 p.m. with reports gunshots were fired.

After police and paramedics arrived, the two victims died a short time later.

The shooting was the second major one in less than a year at the same commercial complex. In late August, two people were seriously injured after they were shot outside a bar.

Meanwhile, at around 11:40 p.m., officers were called to a residential area off of Clearview Heights near Black Creek and Trethewey drives with reports people heard gunshots.

Police said a victim was found with gunshot wounds and they too died a short time later.

As of early Monday, suspect information wasn’t released.

SHOOTING

Clearview Hts and Black Creek Trail, police on scene, one victim, no update on extent of injuries. #GO1108068 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 14, 2021

UPDATE – SHOOTING

Clearview Hts and Black Creek Trail, the victim from this shooting has been pronounced at the scene, Toronto Police Homicide Squad will be taking over the investigation #GO1108068 ^cb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 14, 2021

SHOOTING

Danforth Rd and Savarin St, report of shots, police on scene, two victims, no info as to extent of injuries. #GO 1107853 ^cb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 14, 2021

UPDATE – SHOOTING

Danforth Rd and Savarin St, police on scene, two victims have been pronounced at the scene. Toronto Police Homicide squad will be taking charge of the investigation. #GO 1107853 ^cb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 14, 2021

