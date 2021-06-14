3 dead after 2 separate shootings in Toronto, police say

Three people have died after two separate shootings in opposite ends of Toronto Sunday night, police say.
A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were first called to a plaza on Danforth Road near Saverin Street, north of Eglinton Avenue East, just after 10:35 p.m. with reports gunshots were fired.
After police and paramedics arrived, the two victims died a short time later.
The shooting was the second major one in less than a year at the same commercial complex. In late August, two people were seriously injured after they were shot outside a bar.
Meanwhile, at around 11:40 p.m., officers were called to a residential area off of Clearview Heights near Black Creek and Trethewey drives with reports people heard gunshots.
Police said a victim was found with gunshot wounds and they too died a short time later.
As of early Monday, suspect information wasn’t released.
