Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 dead after 2 separate shootings in Toronto, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 12:37 am
Click to play video: 'St. Michael’s Hospital trauma team talks impact of gun violence' St. Michael’s Hospital trauma team talks impact of gun violence
WATCH ABOVE: Global News was given access to the simulation lab at Toronto's St. Michael's Hospital, where the trauma team performed a full-scale simulation of what it takes to stop a gunshot victim from reaching the brink. Shallima Maharaj reports – Jan 30, 2019

Three people have died after two separate shootings in opposite ends of Toronto Sunday night, police say.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were first called to a plaza on Danforth Road near Saverin Street, north of Eglinton Avenue East, just after 10:35 p.m. with reports gunshots were fired.

After police and paramedics arrived, the two victims died a short time later.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

The shooting was the second major one in less than a year at the same commercial complex. In late August, two people were seriously injured after they were shot outside a bar.

Meanwhile, at around 11:40 p.m., officers were called to a residential area off of Clearview Heights near Black Creek and Trethewey drives with reports people heard gunshots.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a victim was found with gunshot wounds and they too died a short time later.

As of early Monday, suspect information wasn’t released.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagToronto shooting tagToronto gun violence tagToronto Paramedics tagToronto shootings tagShooting in Toronto tagClearview Heights shooting tagShooting Toronto tagDanforth Road shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers