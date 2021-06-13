COVID-19: Saskatchewan nears Step 3 reopening threshold, adds 65 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is one step closer to meeting one of its targets for Step 3 in the provincial government’s reopening plan, with 69 per cent of residents 18 and older vaccinated with their first COVID-19 dose.

To trigger Step 3, 70 per cent of residents 18 and older need to have received their first vaccine dose and three weeks need to pass since Step 2’s start date.

Step 2 is set to begin on June 20.

The province’s final step of its reopening plan is expected to begin once three weeks have passed after Step 3 begins and three weeks after 70 per cent of residents 12 and older have received their first vaccine dose.

Health-care workers across Saskatchewan administered 14,849 additional vaccine doses since the province’s last update on Saturday.

Starting Monday, residents 50 and older will get their chance to roll up their sleeves for their second vaccine dose based on when they got their first dose.

For Pfizer, it’s required to wait 21 days between first and second doses. Moderna requires a 28-day interval.

Government officials reported 65 new cases on Sunday. Saskatoon and the south central region reported the most new cases with 14 each.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 6.4 per 100,000.

There were no new deaths reported on Sunday.

The province reported 95 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday with 20 patients receiving intensive care.