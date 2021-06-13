SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan nears Step 3 reopening threshold, adds 65 cases

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 4:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Merriman says Saskatchewan ‘not looking at’ COVID-19 vaccine incentive programs' Merriman says Saskatchewan ‘not looking at’ COVID-19 vaccine incentive programs
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman said on Tuesday the province is not looking at introducing any incentive programs to entice people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that they haven’t seen any programs that have “jumped up the rates considerably.”

Saskatchewan is one step closer to meeting one of its targets for Step 3 in the provincial government’s reopening plan, with 69 per cent of residents 18 and older vaccinated with their first COVID-19 dose.

Read more: Saskatchewan residents 12 and older eligible for second vaccine dose June 24

To trigger Step 3, 70 per cent of residents 18 and older need to have received their first vaccine dose and three weeks need to pass since Step 2’s start date.

Step 2 is set to begin on June 20.

The province’s final step of its reopening plan is expected to begin once three weeks have passed after Step 3 begins and three weeks after 70 per cent of residents 12 and older have received their first vaccine dose.

The revised reopening roadmap. View image in full screen
The revised reopening roadmap. Scott Moe / Twitter

Health-care workers across Saskatchewan administered 14,849 additional vaccine doses since the province’s last update on Saturday.

Read more: Canada likely to see ‘resurgence’ of common viruses among children after COVID-19

Starting Monday, residents 50 and older will get their chance to roll up their sleeves for their second vaccine dose based on when they got their first dose.

For Pfizer, it’s required to wait 21 days between first and second doses. Moderna requires a 28-day interval.

Government officials reported 65 new cases on Sunday. Saskatoon and the south central region reported the most new cases with 14 each.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 6.4 per 100,000.

Read more: Saskatchewan tourism hoping for near-normal summer as restrictions set to lift

There were no new deaths reported on Sunday.

The province reported 95 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday with 20 patients receiving intensive care.

Click to play video: 'Proceed with caution: Saskatchewan epidemiologist on recent decline of new COVID-19 cases' Proceed with caution: Saskatchewan epidemiologist on recent decline of new COVID-19 cases
