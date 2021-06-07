Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 7 2021 7:21pm
01:32

Proceed with caution: Saskatchewan epidemiologist on recent decline of new COVID-19 cases

Saskatoon-based epidemiologist Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine is preaching caution despite a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

