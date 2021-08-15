SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Sturgeon River—Parkland

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
The federal riding of Sturgeon River—Parkland in Alberta. View image in full screen
The federal riding of Sturgeon River—Parkland in Alberta. Elections Canada

The Sturgeon River—Parkland electoral district encompasses Parkland County, Sturgeon County and Lac Ste. Anne County. It includes the municipalities of Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Morinville, Gibbons and Redwater. It spans an area of 4,000 square kilometres.

The riding is home to several famous athletes, including Carla Macleod of the Canadian women’s hockey team and former NHLer and five-time Stanley Cup champion Grant Fuhr.

Trending Stories

A byelection was held in October 2017 after longtime Conservative politician Rona Ambrose announced in July 2017 she was stepping down after 13 years. Ambrose served as interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada starting in 2015, after Stephen Harper stepped down and before Andrew Scheer was elected as party leader. Conservative Dane Lloyd won the byelection and was re-elected in 2019.

Candidates

Conservatives: Dane Lloyd (incumbent)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagElections Canada tagConservative tagCPC tagParkland tagSturgeon River tagDane Lloyd tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers