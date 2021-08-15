Canada election: Sturgeon River—Parkland

Send this page to someone via email

The Sturgeon River—Parkland electoral district encompasses Parkland County, Sturgeon County and Lac Ste. Anne County. It includes the municipalities of Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Morinville, Gibbons and Redwater. It spans an area of 4,000 square kilometres.

The riding is home to several famous athletes, including Carla Macleod of the Canadian women’s hockey team and former NHLer and five-time Stanley Cup champion Grant Fuhr.

A byelection was held in October 2017 after longtime Conservative politician Rona Ambrose announced in July 2017 she was stepping down after 13 years. Ambrose served as interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada starting in 2015, after Stephen Harper stepped down and before Andrew Scheer was elected as party leader. Conservative Dane Lloyd won the byelection and was re-elected in 2019.

Candidates

Conservatives: Dane Lloyd (incumbent)

Advertisement