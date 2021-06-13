Menu

Canada

Huge fire in Port Moody destroys two homes under construction

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 1:05 pm
Two homes under construction go up in flames in Port Moody

Fire crews were called to two homes under construction in Port Moody early Sunday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire crews were called to two homes under construction in Port Moody early Sunday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A huge fire in Port Moody early Sunday morning has destroyed two homes.

Fire crews said it appeared the blaze broke out around 3 a.m. at two houses under construction on the corner of Moody and Henry Streets.

Both buildings sustained severe damage from the fire, crews said, and in addition, two other laneway houses also suffered smoke damage.

So far this is no word on what caused the fire.

Fire destroys buildings in Port Moody's heritage district – Jul 29, 2019
Fire destroys buildings in Port Moody’s heritage district – Jul 29, 2019

Read more: Multi-vehicle collision leaves cars ablaze near Sasamat Lake

“Crews located two homes that were under construction that were fully involved, so they immediately went into defensive mode to cover off the exposure,” Port Moody Fire Rescue Chief Ron Coulson told Global News.

“Right now there’s an investigation underway.”

