Huge fire in Port Moody destroys two homes under construction

A huge fire in Port Moody early Sunday morning has destroyed two homes.

Fire crews said it appeared the blaze broke out around 3 a.m. at two houses under construction on the corner of Moody and Henry Streets.

Both buildings sustained severe damage from the fire, crews said, and in addition, two other laneway houses also suffered smoke damage.

So far this is no word on what caused the fire.

“Crews located two homes that were under construction that were fully involved, so they immediately went into defensive mode to cover off the exposure,” Port Moody Fire Rescue Chief Ron Coulson told Global News.

“Right now there’s an investigation underway.”