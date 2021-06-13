Menu

Crime

Rocks thrown from Hwy 102 overpass hit at least 3 vehicles: N.S. RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 11:59 am
East Hants RCMP is asking for assistance from the public after rocks were thrown from an overpass on to passing vehicles. View image in full screen
East Hants RCMP is asking for assistance from the public after rocks were thrown from an overpass on to passing vehicles. Provided/RCMP

“The outcome could have been much worse.”

That’s what RCMP in Nova Scotia are saying — after at least three vehicles were struck by rocks that were thrown from an overpass on Highway 102 in Lantz.

According to RCMP, they received three 911 calls just after 12 a.m. on Saturday. Vehicles in both the southbound and northbound lanes were targeted.

Photos released by police show the broken glass on the front windshield of a passenger car and transport truck.

A photo released by RCMP shows the damage to a truck, after it was struck by rocks thrown from an overpass in Lantz, N.S.
A photo released by RCMP shows the damage to a truck, after it was struck by rocks thrown from an overpass in Lantz, N.S. Provided/RCMP

RCMP say patrols could not find any suspects.

No one was injured, but police note the damage was significant.

Anyone with information or witnessed the incidents is asked to call Enfield RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

