Ontario reports 530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths; 186K more vaccines administered

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 530 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 539,683.

“Locally, there are 102 new cases in Toronto, 97 in Waterloo, 81 in Peel, 68 in Porcupine, 24 in Hamilton and 24 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

For comparison, last Sunday 663 cases were reported.

Seven new deaths were also announced on June 13, bringing the provincial death toll to 8,957.

A total of 525,125 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 763 and is 97.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 20,700 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 15,560,092 tests and 5,846 remain under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.6 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 2.1 per cent, and down from last Sunday’s report, when it was 2.8 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 426 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by four), 273 of whom are on a ventilator (down by four).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

268,856 people are male

267,023 people are female

86,448 people are 19 and under

202,183 people are 20 to 39

154,253 people are 40 to 59

71,783 people are 60 to 79

24,913 people are 80 and over

1:53 Retailers reopen under provincial COVID-19 plan, customers queue up Retailers reopen under provincial COVID-19 plan, customers queue up

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by local public health units on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

As of Saturday evening, 11,208,867 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 186,415. Of those, 129,021 were second doses.

So far, 1,796,782 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement