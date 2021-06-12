Ontario reports 502 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths; 195K more vaccines administered

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 502 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 539,153.

For comparison, last Saturday 744 cases were reported.

Fifteen new deaths were also announced on June 12, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 8,950.

A total of 524,362 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 830.

Nearly 24,100 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 15,539,361 tests and 10,338 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.1 per cent, which is up slightly from Friday’s report, when it was 2 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 3.1 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 447 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 42), with 422 in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by 18), 277 of whom are on a ventilator (down by 15).

As of Friday evening, 11,022,452 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 195,032 over 24 hours. Of those, 134,019 were second doses.

So far, 1,667,761 people in the province are fully vaccinated.

