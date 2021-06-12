SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports 502 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths; 195K more vaccines administered

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 12, 2021 10:08 am
Click to play video: 'Retailers reopen under provincial COVID-19 plan, customers queue up' Retailers reopen under provincial COVID-19 plan, customers queue up
WATCH ABOVE: They lined up outside retail stores that have been closed to customers for months. Consumers throughout Ontario got their first taste of in-store shopping in many locations Friday.

Ontario reported 502 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 539,153.

For comparison, last Saturday 744 cases were reported.

Fifteen new deaths were also announced on June 12, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 8,950.

A total of 524,362 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 830.

Nearly 24,100 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 15,539,361 tests and 10,338 remain under investigation.

Read more: Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate keeps rising — when will it stall?

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.1 per cent, which is up slightly from Friday’s report, when it was 2 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 3.1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial figures showed there are 447 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 42), with 422 in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by 18), 277 of whom are on a ventilator (down by 15).

As of Friday evening, 11,022,452 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 195,032 over 24 hours. Of those, 134,019 were second doses.

So far, 1,667,761 people in the province are fully vaccinated.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Patios and non-essential retail now able to open with restrictions as Ontario enters Stage 1 of reopening' Patios and non-essential retail now able to open with restrictions as Ontario enters Stage 1 of reopening
Patios and non-essential retail now able to open with restrictions as Ontario enters Stage 1 of reopening
Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario coronavirus cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers