SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Edmonton Mill Woods

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Edmonton Mill Woods. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Edmonton Mill Woods. ELECTIONS CANADA

Edmonton Mill Woods is an Alberta riding in south Edmonton that runs south from Whitemud Drive to the Anthony Henday and east from Calgary Trail to the Highway 216 border with Strathcona County.

A major upset was caused in this riding during the 2019 federal election when Tory candidate Tim Uppal managed to beat out former cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi. Uppal garnered more than fifty per cent of the vote, with the Liberal candidate collecting 33.6 per cent.

Prior to losing his seat to Sohi in 2015, Uppal served as a former cabinet minister, and was the representative for Edmonton Sherwood Park for seven years.

Trending Stories

This riding is home to 118,561 residents and 78,601 registered voters. About 37 per cent of this riding’s population consists of immigrants. Residents from India, Pakistan and the Philippines make up a large portion of that percentage.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates:

Conservative: Tim Uppal (incumbent)

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tag2021 election tagEdmonton-Mill Woods tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagEdmonton-Mill Woods election results tag2021 elections tagedmonton mill woods riding results tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers