Canada election: Edmonton Mill Woods

Edmonton Mill Woods is an Alberta riding in south Edmonton that runs south from Whitemud Drive to the Anthony Henday and east from Calgary Trail to the Highway 216 border with Strathcona County.

A major upset was caused in this riding during the 2019 federal election when Tory candidate Tim Uppal managed to beat out former cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi. Uppal garnered more than fifty per cent of the vote, with the Liberal candidate collecting 33.6 per cent.

Prior to losing his seat to Sohi in 2015, Uppal served as a former cabinet minister, and was the representative for Edmonton Sherwood Park for seven years.

This riding is home to 118,561 residents and 78,601 registered voters. About 37 per cent of this riding’s population consists of immigrants. Residents from India, Pakistan and the Philippines make up a large portion of that percentage.

Candidates:

Conservative: Tim Uppal (incumbent)