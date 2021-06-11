Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan Legions grateful for B.C. provincial funding: ‘Pretty much a godsend’

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 8:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan Legions grateful for provincial support' Okanagan Legions grateful for provincial support
Okanagan Legions grateful for provincial support

Relief funds are on their way to Legion branches across B.C. as the provincial government has pledged $1.5 million to the non-profit organization, which will pair with a federal grant that was given at the end of 2020.

In the Okanagan, Legion branches say it will help them immensely.

“Any funding we get from the provincial or federal government is pretty much a godsend so we can keep afloat,” said John Cashin, Kelowna Legion Branch 26’s president.

“We are thankful for both governments. If we get the $10,000 from the province, that would mean we got $24,000 from both governments and that will keep our doors open for another six months.”

Read more: B.C. Legions say provincial aid will help operations

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. and Yukon Legion branches will split the provincial relief money, with some legions receiving $4,000 and others receiving $10,000.

The Westbank Legion Branch 288 said it’s money that they’ve long been waiting for.

“It was about time. We already got $14 million from the federal government, so it was good to see the B.C. government step up and help us through,” said Anne Fox, Westbank Legion Branch’s president.

“Everyone else was getting money around us, the restaurants and hotels. We weren’t getting anything.”

Read more: Funding boosted for Saskatchewan veteran clubs

The B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation was unavailable for an interview but did supply a statement.

“Legions play an important role in our communities, caring for the people who have served our nation,” wrote Ravi Kahlon in an email.

“Our government (is) committed to finding a solution, and we’re delivering support to ensure legions can keep serving veterans, their families and our communities.”

The Royal Canadian Legion BC/Yukon Command has 145 branches with 47,000 members.

The non-profit provides support for veterans and their families.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Legion 560 thanks Kingston community and businesses for helping replace flag pole ropes after they were stolen' Legion 560 thanks Kingston community and businesses for helping replace flag pole ropes after they were stolen
Legion 560 thanks Kingston community and businesses for helping replace flag pole ropes after they were stolen – May 18, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagrelief money tagBC Legions tagBC Legions Branches tagGovernment funds tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers