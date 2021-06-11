SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Manitoba reaches major vaccine milestone with one million doses

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 4:47 pm
A man getting vaccinated in a doctor's office. View image in full screen
A man getting vaccinated in a doctor's office. Getty Images

Manitoba Seniors Care Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Friday that the province has hit a major milestone in the COVID-19 immunization campaign, with one million doses being administered.

“Manitobans have been making the choice to get vaccinated in incredible numbers, as demonstrated by hitting the one-million-doses mark. Even though this is an important milestone, there is much more work to do as we strive to reach immunization targets and reopen Manitoba,” said Goertzen.

“This achievement is a testament to the historic effort put in by the workers and volunteers at our vaccine sites, those on the front lines and those on our Vaccination Implementation Task Force who have made this possible. They should all be as proud of their work as Manitobans are of them.”

Read more: COVID-19: Winnipeg vaccine clinic taking 1st-shot walk-ins, 2nd-dose eligibility expanded

Goertzen noted that Manitoba has consistently been in the top three provinces for per individual person doses administered. Since the first doses were given on Dec. 16, 2020, hundreds of thousands have received their second or first initial doses.

“This milestone shows how far we’ve come, but we are already looking forward to the next hundred thousand doses because that’s what Manitobans expect from us,” Johanu Botha of the Vaccination Implementation Task Force Johanu Botha said in a release.

Read more: Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine yet in Manitoba? How to book it and where to go

“We are offering a mix of fast, accessible, and equitable opportunities for immunization, with partners across the province who have stepped up and helped us to deliver the largest immunization campaign in Manitoba’s history.”

Trending Stories

The province continues to implement new plans for vaccine distribution to ensure the vaccine is available to everyone who wants it, along with additional initiatives like the Manitoba Vaccination Lottery and the ProtectMB Community Outreach and Incentive Grants, to encourage immunization for as many people as possible.

Read more: Manitoba Human Rights Commission ‘monitoring’ province’s COVID-19 vaccination card, incentives

“Many people had to wait patiently at the beginning of this rollout, but you came forward for your shot when it was your turn — and your decision to protect yourself and your loved ones has brought us to this point,” said task force leader Dr. Joss Reimer.

“But our work isn’t done yet. The vaccine is safe, effective, and the best way for all of us to get back to the people and places we love.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s COVID-19 case numbers headed in ‘good direction:’ Dr. Atwal' Manitoba’s COVID-19 case numbers headed in ‘good direction:’ Dr. Atwal
Manitoba’s COVID-19 case numbers headed in ‘good direction:’ Dr. Atwal

 

