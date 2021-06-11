Ontarians celebrate reopening with patio visits, shopping trips

TORONTO — Ontario stores and restaurants were teeming with customers Friday as the province lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in months.

Patios that have sat empty since last year were filled with diners and lively conversation once more and stores had lines snaking down the street as customers rushed to buy goods they’ve had to purchase online or do without.

The return of dining out and many retailers stem from Ontario’s latest COVID-19 measures, which now allow up to four people per restaurant table or entire households to eat together on outdoor patios.

The province is also permitting non-essential retailers to operate at 15 per cent capacity and with no limitations on what goods they can sell.

Carolina Lagos, who lined up outside a Winners in Oakville, Ont. on Friday morning, was thrilled with the return of in-person shopping because her three growing kids were in need of shoes.

“My daughter has flip-flops right now. That’s all she had,” she said. “She’s outgrown all the things from last spring and then last Christmas we didn’t get to shop at all.”

Just as excited to see restrictions lifted was Susan Amres, a Mississauga woman who took the day off work to celebrate.

She kicked off reopening with a shopping trip to Giant Tiger before heading with her family to the nearby Symposium Cafe, where she had made reservations as soon as she learned patio dining would be permitted.

The restaurant’s small patio appeared to be at capacity with diners sitting under brightly coloured umbrellas and at spaced out tables around 11 a.m. local time.

“To see this many out this early is really good news,” said the cafe’s manager, Matthew Burnip.

He saw sales plummet to one-fifth of their normal rate during the pandemic because his cafe had to operate solely through takeout and couldn’t allow customers to enjoy its large dining area.

“But we kept trucking on,” he said. “Now that we are open, hopefully we will be back and doing good.”

Business owners like Burnip are hopeful this will be the last time they have to lockdown because COVID-19 cases in Ontario have been falling for months.

