Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 11 2021 6:08pm
02:21

COVID-19: Toronto residents take advantage of limited patio reopening

Diners flock to their favourite patios for brunch, lunch and a little soccer action too. Mark Carcasole reports.

Advertisement

Video Home