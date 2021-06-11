11% of Ottawa adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19: OPH

Send this page to someone via email

More than 90,000 people in Ottawa have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the local public health unit’s latest report.

That means 11 per cent of Ottawans aged 18 and older are considered fully vaccinated against the virus, while 71 per cent of adults have now received at least one dose.

Some 44 per cent of Ottawa residents 80 and older have now received two doses, as have 17 per cent of those aged 70 to 79.

Ottawa’s vaccination task force is also making significant progress in administering doses to the younger demographics.

Some 55 per cent of those aged 30 to 39 now have at least one shot, as have half of those aged 18 to 29. Thirty per cent of teens aged 12 to 17 have gotten one dose as well.

A total of 729,793 vaccine doses have been administered across the city as of Friday.

Also on Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus.

The number of active COVID-19 cases locally dropped to 363 while the city’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate jumped to 3.9 per cent compared with 3.2 per cent in the previous period.

There are now 21 Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.

No new coronavirus outbreaks were declared in the past day, with 12 ongoing outbreaks in the city.

