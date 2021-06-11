Woman charged with impaired driving after car crashes with child inside

Send this page to someone via email

The West Hants RCMP has arrested a woman for impaired driving after a vehicle crashed while there was a child inside.

In a release, the RCMP said officers responded to a call of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 around 5 p.m. on June 9. They found the driver and a child near the vehicle.

“The driver showed signs of impairment, failed a roadside screening test and was arrested,” police said. “The child was not injured and was placed in the care of a responsible person.”

According to the release, the woman was taken to the West Hants detachment, where she did a breath test and blew nearly four times the legal limit.

Police said she was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on July 27 at 10 a.m., where she faces charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams, and failing to provide necessities and endangering life.

“If you drive impaired, you put yourself and others at risk,” the release said. “There is always an alternative to driving while impaired.”

