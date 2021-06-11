Menu

Canada

Black smoke fills the Halifax sky as under-construction building catches fire

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 9:25 am
Halifax Fire is responding to a blaze at a building that's under construction on Larry Uteck boulevard.
Halifax Fire is responding to a blaze at a building that's under construction on Larry Uteck boulevard. Submitted by Amy Thorne

Halifax Fire is working to put out a blaze at an under-construction apartment building in the 300 block of Larry Uteck Boulevard.

Videos and photos posted to social media Friday morning show a cloud of thick, grey smoke rising from the roof of the building.

“Our firefighters are just on the roof now, they’ve encountered roofing material that’s on fire,” deputy fire chief Dave Meldrum told Global News just after 10 a.m.

“It appears that it’s not likely to spread, and they’re just in the process now of stretching hose lines to attack that fire.”

He said it’s too early to speculate on causes, though there are no reported injuries at this time.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said Larry Uteck Boulevard is closed from the intersection of Starboard Drive to Southgate Drive.

“Motorists are advised to avoid this area and seek alternate routes,” it said.

