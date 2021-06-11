Black smoke fills the Halifax sky as under-construction building catches fire

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Fire is working to put out a blaze at an under-construction apartment building in the 300 block of Larry Uteck Boulevard.

Videos and photos posted to social media Friday morning show a cloud of thick, grey smoke rising from the roof of the building.

Halifax friends. Avoid Larry Uteck. The building directly across the street from where I live is on fire and the street is blocked off pic.twitter.com/8UwmBJObnR — Darlene Myers (@DarMyers) June 11, 2021

“Our firefighters are just on the roof now, they’ve encountered roofing material that’s on fire,” deputy fire chief Dave Meldrum told Global News just after 10 a.m.

“It appears that it’s not likely to spread, and they’re just in the process now of stretching hose lines to attack that fire.”

He said it’s too early to speculate on causes, though there are no reported injuries at this time.

If you are on Larry Uteck Blvd. (driving) you are going to have a serious delay. There is a fire at a construction sight and first responders are present. Traffic is at a standstill (lots of U-turns happening-be careful!) #LarryUteckBlvd #BedfordNS #Halifax #HFXFire @HRMFireNews pic.twitter.com/YjpMFGS8Ed — Peady✨#wysiwyg (she/her) (@Peady) June 11, 2021

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said Larry Uteck Boulevard is closed from the intersection of Starboard Drive to Southgate Drive.

“Motorists are advised to avoid this area and seek alternate routes,” it said.