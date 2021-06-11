Hamilton police say carpet was suspicious package found in Westdale

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious package reported to Hamilton police on Thursday night turned out to be a rolled-up carpet left in a bag at a Westdale bank.

Officers were called out to the scene near King Street West and Marion Avenue South around 9:30 p.m. after reports of an abandoned bag.

The incident closed King for several hours and for a short period of time.

“Multiple resources were utilized until it was concluded the suspicious package was no threat to the public,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst.

The scene was cleared after any potential threat was ruled out by police around 11:30 p.m.

