Canada

Hamilton police say carpet was suspicious package found in Westdale

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 12:21 pm
Hamilton police say carpet was suspicious package found in Westdale - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A suspicious package reported to Hamilton police on Thursday night turned out to be a rolled-up carpet left in a bag at a Westdale bank.

Officers were called out to the scene near King Street West and Marion Avenue South around 9:30 p.m. after reports of an abandoned bag.

The incident closed King for several hours and for a short period of time.

“Multiple resources were utilized until it was concluded the suspicious package was no threat to the public,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst.

The scene was cleared after any potential threat was ruled out by police around 11:30 p.m.

 

