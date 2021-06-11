Menu

Crime

Gravenhurst man faces impaired, drug and weapon charges after crash in Minden Hills

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 10:17 am
Haliburton Highlands OPP say a Gravenhurst man faces impaired driving, weapon and drug charges. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP say a Gravenhurst man faces impaired driving, weapon and drug charges. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Gravenhurst, Ont., man faces drug and weapon charges following a single-vehicle crash in Minden Hills Township on Wednesday.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, officers responded to a crash on Gelert Road just south of Haliburton.

Police say the driver was impaired.

Read more: New OPP constables added to Northumberland County, Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton Highlands

Carter McInnis, 27, of Gravenhurst, was charged with impaired driving, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts each of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 7.

Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagDrug Trafficking tagFirearm tagImpaired tagHaliburton tagAmmunition tagHaliburton Highlands tagHaliburton crash tagminden hills crash tagGelert Road tag

