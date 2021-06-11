Gravenhurst man faces impaired, drug and weapon charges after crash in Minden Hills

Send this page to someone via email

A Gravenhurst, Ont., man faces drug and weapon charges following a single-vehicle crash in Minden Hills Township on Wednesday.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, officers responded to a crash on Gelert Road just south of Haliburton.

Police say the driver was impaired.

Carter McInnis, 27, of Gravenhurst, was charged with impaired driving, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts each of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 7.

Story continues below advertisement