New OPP constables added to Northumberland County, Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton Highlands

New OPP officers will be joining detachments in Northumberland County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton Highlands, the Central Region OPP announced Friday.

Thirty-seven new officers were announced for the Central Region following completion of their training at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer and the OPP Academy in Orillia.

In the Peterborough area region, six constables have been deployed to the Northumberland OPP, three in the City of Kawartha Lakes and four in Haliburton Highlands.

Others include Caledon (seven), Collingwood (three), Dufferin (nine), Huntsville (two), Huronia West (one) and Southern Georgian Bay (two).

The 37 officers are part of Class 490, which officially graduated Friday.

“Community policing is at the core of the OPP. Officers work and live in the communities they serve, and develop meaningful relationships with local residents and community partners,” stated Central Region OPP Chief Supt. Dwight Peer.

“I am pleased to welcome these new recruits who will continue to enhance the safety of our communities in the years to come. Best of luck to our newest officers as they start their rewarding careers and serve with pride, professionalism and honour.”

The OPP actively recruits and interviews potential candidates throughout the year. Upon successful completion of the recruitment process, each provincial constable recruit must successfully complete the required training programs at both the Provincial Police Academy and the Ontario Police College. For more information on the OPP hiring process, visit www.opp.ca/careers.