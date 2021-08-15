SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election: Abbotsford

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
Federal election riding of Abbotsford. View image in full screen
Federal election riding of Abbotsford. Elections Canada

The riding of Abbotsford is located in southern British Columbia in the Fraser Valley.

It includes the southeastern majority of the City of Abbotsford, along with the Upper Sumas Indian Reserve No. 6, and borders on the United States.

Conservative Ed Fast has held the seat consecutively since he was first elected in 2006.

During the 2019 election, the former minister of international trade in Stephen Harper’s government won with 51.6 per cent of the vote, more than doubling the share of second place Liberal finisher Seamus Heffernan, who had 21.6 per cent.

Trending Stories

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

Click to play video: 'Federal Election 2019: Liberals won’t form coalition government, says Trudeau' Federal Election 2019: Liberals won’t form coalition government, says Trudeau
Federal Election 2019: Liberals won’t form coalition government, says Trudeau – Oct 23, 2019
