The riding of Calgary Rocky Ridge is located in Alberta, specifically the northwestern region of Calgary.

MP Pat Kelly of the Conservatives first won the seat in 2015 with 60.4 per cent of the vote. He sought re-election in 2019 and won with 68.3 per cent.

Almost 20 per cent of the Calgary Rocky Ridge population works in sales and service occupations.

Candidates

Conservative: Pat Kelly (incumbent)

