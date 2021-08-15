SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Calgary Nose Hill

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:26 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Calgary Nose Hill. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Calgary Nose Hill. Elections Canada

The riding of Calgary Nose Hill is located in the northern region of Calgary.

The riding was formally known as Calgary Centre-North before undergoing a redistribution in 2012.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel was first elected in 2011 and has held the seat since. In the most recent election, Rempel won the seat in a landslide with almost 70 per cent of the vote.

As of 2016, the riding’s population was 115,795.

Trending Stories

Candidates

Conservative: Michelle Rempel (incumbent)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta tagcanada election tagMichelle Rempel tag Calgary tagCalgary Nose Hill tagCalgary Nose Hill Results tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagCanada election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers