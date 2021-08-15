Canada election: Calgary Nose Hill

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Calgary Nose Hill is located in the northern region of Calgary.

The riding was formally known as Calgary Centre-North before undergoing a redistribution in 2012.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel was first elected in 2011 and has held the seat since. In the most recent election, Rempel won the seat in a landslide with almost 70 per cent of the vote.

As of 2016, the riding’s population was 115,795.

Candidates

Conservative: Michelle Rempel (incumbent)

Advertisement